يعد الإقلاع عن التدخين تحديًا كبيرًا بالنسبة للعديد من المدخنين، لا سيما بسبب الاعتماد الجسدي والنفسي على النيكوتين. من بين الحلول المقترحة لدعم هذه العملية، تتنوع بدائل النيكوتين بين اللصاقات والعلكة.

وفي الآونة الأخيرة، ظهرت وسيلة جديدة: حبات لؤلؤ النيكوتين للإقلاع عن التدخين. هذه الكبسولات الصغيرة تقدم وسيلة مبتكرة وسرية لتوصيل النيكوتين، مما يجعلها ملائمة بشكل خاص للمدخنين الذين يبحثون عن مرونة في استهلاك النيكوتين أثناء الإقلاع عن التدخين.

الأصل ومراحل التطور

ظهرت لآلىء النيكوتين استجابة للطلب المتزايد على بدائل نيكوتين سرية ومرنة تتناسب مع احتياجات المدخنين الراغبين في الإقلاع عن التدخين. وهي تندرج ضمن المنتجات الأخرى مثل العلكة أو أقراص الاستحلاب، التي أثبتت فعاليتها في توصيل النيكوتين عن طريق الفم لتخفيف أعراض الانسحاب بسرعة. 1, 2, 3

وعلى الرغم من كونها حديثة في السوق، يتم تقديمها في عبوات صغيرة تحتوي على عدد من الكريات، وغالبًا ما تكون مرفقة بنكهات مختلفة.

حبات لؤلؤ النيكوتين باختصار تعتبر بديلاً للأقراص أو الحلوى القابلة للمص. تتوفر بنكهات متنوعة. وسيلة لتهدئة الرغبة المفاجئة في التدخين. هناك خطر الإفراط في استهلاكها. بديلاً نيكوتينياً يعالج فقط الجانب الجسدي من الإدمان.

كيف تعمل حبات لؤلؤ النيكوتين؟

تعمل لآلىء النيكوتين كبديل نيكوتيني خلال عملية الإقلاع عن التدخين. فهي تساعد على تلبية احتياجات المدخنين من النيكوتين عن طريق تقليل أعراض الانسحاب التي يشعرون بها عند التوقف عن التدخين. وعلى عكس البدائل التقليدية مثل اللصقات التي توفر تدفقًا مستمرًا من النيكوتين، تقدم لآلىء النيكوتين جرعة من النيكوتين عند الحاجة فقط. قد تكون هذه الكريات مفيدة بشكل خاص للمدخنين الذين يبحثون عن حل عملي وسري. مثل الأقراص القابلة للمص، لا تتطلب لآلىء النيكوتين المضغ، بل يجب تركها تذوب تحت اللسان، مما يجعلها وسيلة سرية في بعض المواقف.

آلية العمل

تعمل لآلىء النيكوتين عن طريق توصيل جرعة محددة من النيكوتين عند وضعها تحت اللسان. يسمح وضعها تحت اللسان بامتصاص النيكوتين مباشرة في الدم من خلال الأغشية المخاطية للفم. يصل النيكوتين إلى الدماغ بعد بضع دقائق4، 5، 6. هذه الآلية مشابهة لتلك التي تستخدمها الأقراص القابلة للمص.

الشكل والوزن

في الواقع، لآلىء النيكوتين هي كبسولات صغيرة تحتوي على جرعة من النيكوتين. في فرنسا، توفر ماركات مثل نيكوبوب وبيرلز هذه المنتجات التي تباع في علب صغيرة تحتوي على 60 كرة. تشير الشركات المصنعة إلى وزن صافي قدره 3 جرامات ونسبة نيكوتين تبلغ 8 ملغم/جم (أو 1%)، مما يعني أن كل كرة تحتوي على 0.4 ملغم من النيكوتين.

عند وضع هذه الكرة تحت اللسان، يبدأ الغلاف في الذوبان تدريجيًا، مما يطلق النيكوتين الذي تحتوي عليه.

فعالية لآلىء النيكوتين في الإقلاع عن التدخين

كون لآلىء النيكوتين هي منتج جديد، لا توجد بيانات حالياً عن فعاليتها الخاصة في الإقلاع عن التدخين. ومع ذلك، كونها تستخدم آلية الوضع تحت اللسان التي تم استخدامها بالفعل في بدائل نيكوتين أخرى، يمكننا الرجوع إلى العديد من الدراسات في هذا المجال.

تعتمد فعالية لآلىء النيكوتين في الإقلاع عن التدخين على قدرتها على تقليل الرغبة في التدخين. إذا افترضنا أن لآلىء النيكوتين تعادل في طريقة عملها الأقراص القابلة للمص، فإن العديد من الدراسات تظهر أنها ينبغي أن تكون فعالة في تقليل الرغبة في التدخين وزيادة فرص النجاح في الإقلاع عن التدخين.7, 8, 9

المميزات السرية: حجمها الصغير وطريقة استخدامها تحت اللسان يسمحان باستخدامها بشكل سري، مما يجعلها مثالية في الأماكن الاجتماعية أو المهنية. المرونة: الجرعة حسب الحاجة، مما يتيح للمدخنين التحكم في استهلاكهم للنيكوتين. بديل للبدائل الأخرى: تعتبر خيارًا جيدًا للأشخاص الذين لا يفضلون البدائل النيكوتينية الأخرى.

العيوب خطر الإفراط في الاستهلاك: بسبب سرعة تأثيرها وسهولة استخدامها، قد يميل بعض المستخدمين إلى استهلاك كميات أكبر مما هو ضروري. التوفر: في بعض المناطق، لا يزال الوصول إليها محدودًا مقارنة بالمنتجات البديلة التقليدية مثل اللصاقات أو العلكة. الامتصاص البطيء نسبيًا: يستغرق النيكوتين بعض الوقت ليظهر تأثيره، ما يعني أنها قد لا تخفف الرغبة المفاجئة في التدخين.

حدود لآلىء النيكوتين

مثل العديد من بدائل النيكوتين الأخرى، تركز لآلىء النيكوتين فقط على تخفيف الأعراض الجسدية الناتجة عن نقص النيكوتين. فهي لا تعالج الاعتماد النفسي الذي يتضمن الجوانب السلوكية والعاطفية المتأصلة في العديد من المدخنين 10، 11، 12. فإن أخذ هذا البعد النفسي في الاعتبار ضروري لوضع كل الفرص في صالحك للتوقف عن التدخين. ولذلك ينصح بمصاحبة لآلىء النيكوتين بدعم سلوكي على شكل علاج نفسي على سبيل المثال.

الإفراط في استخدام حبات النيكوتين يمكن أن يشكل خطرا. بفضل صغر حجمها وسهولة استخدامها، قد يقوم بعض المدخنين بـ استهلاك جرعات كبيرة من النيكوتين.

أخيرًا، رغم أن إطلاق النيكوتين من خلال لآلىء النيكوتين يعد ميزة لتخفيف الرغبة في التدخين، إلا أنها لا توفر إطلاق نيكوتين مستمر وثابت على مدى فترة طويلة. وبالتالي، بالنسبة للمدخن الذي يحتاج إلى إمدادات مستمرة من النيكوتين طوال اليوم، قد لا تكون كافية.

ختاماً

تعد لآلىء النيكوتين ابتكارًا مثيرًا في مجال بدائل النيكوتين، حيث تتميز بمرونتها وسريتها. يسمح شكلها الصغير والطريقة تحت اللسان للمستخدمين بضبط جرعة النيكوتين وفقًا لاحتياجاتهم الخاصة، مما يوفر نهجًا مخصصًا للإقلاع عن التدخين.

مع ذلك يجب أخذ خطر الإفراط في الاستهلاك في الاعتبار، وكذلك كونها لا تقدم دعمًا في الجانب السلوكي. ولتحقيق أقصى استفادة من لآلىء النيكوتين، يُوصى بتضمينها في برنامج شامل للإقلاع عن التدخين يشمل أيضًا الدعم النفسي والسلوكي.

هذه المقالة لا تشكل نصيحة طبية. إذا كنت في شك، اتصل بأخصائي الرعاية الصحية الخاص بك.

الطرق الاخرى لـلاقلاع عن التدخين

المصادر :

1 Wynder, E. L., & Graham, E. A. (1950). Tobacco smoking as a possible etiologic factor in bronchiogenic carcinoma: A study of six hundred and eighty-four proved cases. Journal of the American Medical Association, 143(4), 329–336. https://doi.org/10.1001/jama.1950.02910390001001

2 Gritz, E. R., Carr, C. R., & Marcus, A. C. (1991). The tobacco withdrawal syndrome in unaided quitters. British Journal of Addiction, 86(1), 57-69. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1360-0443.1991.tb02629.x

3 Hughes, J. R. (1992). Tobacco withdrawal in self-quitters. Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, 60(5), 689-697. https://doi.org/10.1037/0022-006X.60.5.689

4 Cummings, K. M., Giovino, G., Jaén, C. R., & Emrich, L. J. (1985). Reports of smoking withdrawal symptoms over a 21-day period of abstinence. Addictive Behaviors, 10(4), 373-381. https://doi.org/10.1016/0306-4603(85)90034-6

5 Cohen, S., Lichtenstein, E., Prochaska, J. O., Rossi, J. S., Gritz, E. R., Carr, C. R., Orleans, C. T., Schoenbach, V. J., Biener, L., & Abrams, D. B. (1989). Debunking myths about self-quitting: Evidence from 10 prospective studies of persons who attempt to quit smoking by themselves. American Psychologist, 44(11), 1355-1365. https://doi.org/10.1037/0003-066X.44.11.1355

6 Kawazoe, S., & Shinkai, T. (2015). Nicotine dependence. Nihon Rinsho. Japanese Journal of Clinical Medicine, 73(9), 1516-1521. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-642-16483-5_4082

7 Green, S. H., Bayer, R., & Fairchild, A. L. (2016). Evidence, policy, and e-cigarettes—Will England reframe the debate? The New England Journal of Medicine, 374(14), 1301-1303. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMp1601154

8 Hartmann-Boyce J, McRobbie H, Lindson N, Bullen C, Begh R, Theodoulou A, Notley C, Rigotti NA, Turner T, Butler AR, Hajek P. Electronic cigarettes for smoking cessation. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2020, Issue 10. Art. No.: CD010216. https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD010216.pub4

9 Foulds, J., Ramström, L., Burke, M., & Fagerström, K. (2003). Effect of smokeless tobacco (snus) on smoking and public health in Sweden. Tobacco Control, 12(4), 349–359. https://doi.org/10.1136/tc.12.4.349

10 Ramström, L., & Foulds, J. (2006). Role of snus in initiation and cessation of tobacco smoking in Sweden. Tobacco Control, 15(3), 210–214. https://doi.org/10.1136/tc.2005.014969

11 Kopperud, S. E., Ansteinsson, V., Mdala, I., Becher, R., & Valen, H. (2023). Oral lesions associated with daily use of snus, a moist smokeless tobacco product. A cross-sectional study among Norwegian adolescents. Acta Odontologica Scandinavica, 1-6. https://doi.org/10.1080/00016357.2023.2178502

12 Azzopardi, D., Liu, C., & Murphy, J. J. (2021). Chemical characterization of tobacco-free “modern” oral nicotine pouches and their position on the toxicant and risk continuums. Drug and Chemical Toxicology, 45(3), 2246-2254. https://doi.org/10.1080/01480545.2021.1925691

13 Salokannel, M., & Ollila, E. (2021). Snus and snus-like nicotine products moving across Nordic borders: Can laws protect young people? Nordisk Alkohol- & Narkotikatidskrift (NAT), 38, 540-554. https://doi.org/10.1177/1455072521995704

14 Simonavicius, E., McNeill, A., Shahab, L., & Brose, L. (2018). Heat-not-burn tobacco products: a systematic literature review. Tobacco Control, 28(5), 582-594. https://doi.org/10.1136/tobaccocontrol-2018-054419

15 Leigh, N. J., Tran, P. L., O’Connor, R., & Goniewicz, M. (2018). Cytotoxic effects of heated tobacco products (HTP) on human bronchial epithelial cells. Tobacco Control, 27(Suppl 1), s26-s29. https://tobaccocontrol.bmj.com/content/27/Suppl_1/s26

16 Dusautoir, R., Zarcone, G., Verriele, M., Garçon, G., Fronval, I., Beauval, N., Allorge, D., Riffault, V., Locoge, N., Lo-Guidice, J., & Anthérieu, S. (2020). Comparison of the chemical composition of aerosols from heated tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, and tobacco cigarettes and their toxic impacts on human bronchial epithelial BEAS-2B cells. Journal of Hazardous Materials, 401, 123417. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhazmat.2020.123417

17 Majek, P., Jankowski, M., & Brożek, G. (2023). Acute health effects of heated tobacco products: comparative analysis with traditional cigarettes and electronic cigarettes in young adults. ERJ Open Research, 9, 00595-2022. https://doi.org/10.1183/23120541.00595-2022

18 Tønnesen, P., Paoletti, P., Gustavsson, G., Russell, M. A., Saracci, R., Gulsvik, A., Rijcken, B., & Sawe, U. (1999). Higher dosage nicotine patches increase one-year smoking cessation rates: Results from the European CEASE trial. European Respiratory Journal, 13(2), 238-246. https://doi.org/10.1034/j.1399-3003.1999.13b04.x

19 Ferguson, S. G., Gitchell, J. G., Shiffman, S., & Sembower, M. (2009). Prediction of abstinence at 10 weeks based on smoking status at 2 weeks during a quit attempt: Secondary analysis of two parallel, 10-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials of 21-mg nicotine patch in adult smokers. Clinical Therapeutics, 31(9), 1957-1965. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clinthera.2009.08.029

20 Burke, P., Chivers, A., Clements, J., Dawes, M., Eastwood, I., Ebbs, D., Godlee, R., Harrington, R., Kearley, K., Maclennan, N., Mant, D., Murray, J., Nichols, M., Oss, H. V., Stern, D., Stevens, R., Thurston, D., Wilson, R., & Wood, S. (1993). Effectiveness of a nicotine patch in helping people stop smoking: Results of a randomised trial in general practice. British Medical Journal, 306, 1304-1308. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.306.6888.1304

21 Hughes, J., Hatsukami, D., Pickens, R., Krahn, D., Malin, S., & Luknic, A. (1984). Effect of nicotine on the tobacco withdrawal syndrome. Psychopharmacology, 83(1), 82-87. https://doi.org/10.1007/BF00427428

22 West, R., & Shiffman, S. (2001). Effect of oral nicotine dosing forms on cigarette withdrawal symptoms and craving: A systematic review. Psychopharmacology, 155(2), 115-122. https://doi.org/10.1007/s002130100712

23 Hatsukami, D., McBride, C., Pirie, P., Hellerstedt, W., & Lando, H. (1991). Effects of nicotine gum on prevalence and severity of withdrawal in female cigarette smokers. Journal of Substance Abuse, 3(4), 427-440. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0899-3289(10)80024-0

24 Shiffman, S. (2008). Effect of nicotine lozenges on affective smoking withdrawal symptoms: secondary analysis of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial. Clinical Therapeutics, 30(8), 1461-1475. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clinthera.2008.07.019

25 Kotlyar, M., Lindgren, B., Vuchetich, J., Le, C., Mills, A. M., Amiot, E., & Hatsukami, D. (2017). Timing of nicotine lozenge administration to minimize trigger induced craving and withdrawal symptoms. Addictive Behaviors, 71, 18-24. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.addbeh.2017.02.018

26 Ebbert, J. O., Severson, H. H., Croghan, I. T., Danaher, B. G., & Schroeder, D. R. (2009). A randomized clinical trial of nicotine lozenge for smokeless tobacco use. Nicotine & Tobacco Research, 11(12), 1415-1423. https://doi.org/10.1093/ntr/ntp154

27 Schneider, N. G., Olmstead, R., Nilsson, F., & Franzon, M. (1996). Efficacy of a nicotine inhaler in smoking cessation: a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Addiction, 91(9), 1293-1306.

28 Hjalmarson, A., Nilsson, F., Sjöström, L., & Wiklund, O. (1997). The nicotine inhaler in smoking cessation. Archives of Internal Medicine, 157(15), 1721-1728. https://doi.org/10.1001/archinte.1997.00440360143016

29 Bohadana, A., Nilsson, F., Rasmussen, T., & Martinet, Y. (2000). Nicotine inhaler and nicotine patch as a combination therapy for smoking cessation: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Archives of Internal Medicine, 160(20), 3128-3134. https://doi.org/10.1001/archinte.160.20.3128

30 Hjalmarson, A., Franzon, M., Westin, Å., & Wiklund, O. (1994). Effect of nicotine nasal spray on smoking cessation. A randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study. Archives of Internal Medicine, 154(22), 2567-2572. https://doi.org/10.1001/archinte.1994.00420220059007

31 Sutherland, G., Stapleton, J., Russell, M. A. H., Jarvis, M., Hajek, P., Belcher, M., & Feyerabend, C. (1992). Randomised controlled trial of nasal nicotine spray in smoking cessation. The Lancet, 340(8815), 324-329. https://doi.org/10.1016/0140-6736(92)91403-U

32 Nides, M., Danielsson, T., Saunders, F., Perfekt, R., Kapikian, R., Solla, J., Leischow, S., & Myers, A. E. (2018). Efficacy and safety of a nicotine mouth spray for smoking cessation; a randomized, multicenter, controlled study in a naturalistic setting. Nicotine & Tobacco Research. https://doi.org/10.1093/ntr/nty246

33 Hind, D., Tappenden, P., Peters, J., & Kenjegalieva, K. (2009). Varenicline in the management of smoking cessation: a single technology appraisal. Health Technology Assessment, 13(Suppl 2), 9-13. https://doi.org/10.3310/hta13suppl2/02

34 Jorenby, D. E., Hays, J. T., Rigotti, N. A., Azoulay, S., Watsky, E. J., Williams, K. E., Billing, C. B., Gong, J., & Reeves, K. R. (2006). Efficacy of varenicline, an alpha4beta2 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist, vs placebo or sustained-release bupropion for smoking cessation: a randomized controlled trial. JAMA, 296(1), 56-63. https://doi.org/10.1001/jama.296.1.56

35 Hayford, K. E., Patten, C. A., Rummans, T. A., Schroeder, D. R., Offord, K. P., Croghan, I. T., Glover, E. D., Sachs, D. P., & Hurt, R. D. (1999). Efficacy of bupropion for smoking cessation in smokers with a former history of major depression or alcoholism. The British Journal of Psychiatry, 174(2), 173-178. https://doi.org/10.1192/BJP.174.2.173

36 Hurt, R. D., Sachs, D. P., Glover, E. D., Offord, K. P., Johnston, J. A., Dale, L. C., Khayrallah, M. A., Schroeder, D. R., Glover, P. N., Sullivan, C. R., Croghan, I. T., & Sullivan, P. M. (1997). A comparison of sustained-release bupropion and placebo for smoking cessation. The New England Journal of Medicine, 337(17), 1195-1202. https://doi.org/10.1097/00008483-199803000-00010

37 Aubin, H., Lebargy, F., Berlin, I., Bidaut-Mazel, C., Chemali-Hudry, J., & Lagrue, G. (2004). Efficacy of bupropion and predictors of successful outcome in a sample of French smokers: a randomized placebo-controlled trial. Addiction, 99(9), 1206-1218. https://doi.org/10.1111/J.1360-0443.2004.00814.X

38 West, R., Zatónski, W., Cedzyńska, M., Lewandowska, D., Pazik, J., Aveyard, P., & Stapleton, J. (2011). Placebo-controlled trial of cytisine for smoking cessation. The New England Journal of Medicine, 365(13), 1193-1200. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1102035

39 Hajek, P., McRobbie, H., & Myers, K. (2013). Efficacy of cytisine in helping smokers quit: systematic review and meta-analysis. Thorax, 68(11), 1037-1042. https://doi.org/10.1136/thoraxjnl-2012-203035

40 Walker, N., Howe, C., Glover, M., McRobbie, H., Barnes, J., Nosa, V., Parag, V., Bassett, B., & Bullen, C. (2014). Cytisine versus nicotine for smoking cessation. The New England Journal of Medicine, 371(25), 2353-2362. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1407764

41 Killen, J. D., Fortmann, S. P., Schatzberg, A. F., Arredondo, C., Murphy, G. M., Hayward, C., Celio, M., Cromp, D., Fong, D., & Pandurangi, M. (2008). Extended cognitive behavior therapy for cigarette smoking cessation. Addiction, 103(8), 1381-1390. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1360-0443.2008.02273.x

42 Kapson, H. S., & Haaga, D. A. F. (2010). Depression vulnerability moderates the effects of cognitive behavior therapy in a randomized controlled trial for smoking cessation. Behavior Therapy, 41(4), 447-460. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.beth.2009.10.001

43 Possenti, I., Scala, M., Lugo, A., Clancy, L., Keogan, S., & Gallus, S. (2023). The effectiveness of Allen Carr’s method for smoking cessation: A systematic review. Tobacco Prevention & Cessation, 9. https://doi.org/10.18332/tpc/172314

44 Wood, K., Albery, I., Moss, A., White, S., & Frings, D. (2017). Study protocol for a randomised controlled trial of Allen Carr’s Easyway programme versus Lambeth and Southwark NHS for smoking cessation. BMJ Open, 7, e016867. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjopen-2017-016867

45 Dijkstra, A., Zuidema, R., Vos, D., & van Kalken, M. (2014). The effectiveness of the Allen Carr smoking cessation training in companies tested in a quasi-experimental design. BMC Public Health, 14, 952. https://doi.org/10.1186/1471-2458-14-952

46 Dickson-Spillmann, M., Haug, S., & Schaub, M. (2013). Group hypnosis vs. relaxation for smoking cessation in adults: A cluster-randomised controlled trial. BMC Public Health, 13, 1227. https://doi.org/10.1186/1471-2458-13-1227

47 Barnes, J., Dong, C., McRobbie, H., Walker, N., Mehta, M., & Stead, L. (2010). Hypnotherapy for smoking cessation. The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, 10, CD001008. https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD001008.pub2

48 Lynn, S. J., Green, J. P., Accardi, M., & Cleere, C. (2010). Hypnosis and smoking cessation: The state of the science. American Journal of Clinical Hypnosis, 52(3), 177-181. https://doi.org/10.1080/00029157.2010.10401717

49 Spiegel, D., Frischholz, E. J., Fleiss, J. L., & Spiegel, H. (1993). Predictors of smoking abstinence following a single-session restructuring intervention with self-hypnosis. American Journal of Psychiatry, 150(7), 1090-1097. https://doi.org/10.1176/ajp.150.7.1090

50 Tahiri, M., Mottillo, S., Joseph, L., Pilote, L., & Eisenberg, M. J. (2012). Alternative smoking cessation aids: A meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. The American Journal of Medicine, 125(6), 576-584. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.amjmed.2011.09.028

51 Ashenden, R., Silagy, C., Lodge, M., & Fowler, G. (1997). A meta-analysis of the effectiveness of acupuncture in smoking cessation. Drug and Alcohol Review, 16(1), 33-40. https://doi.org/10.1080/09595239700186311

52 White, A., Rampes, H., Liu, J. P., Stead, L., & Campbell, J. (2014). Acupuncture and related interventions for smoking cessation. The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, 2014(1), CD000009. https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD000009.pub4

53 Cai, C. Y., Changxin, Z., Ung, W., Lei, Z., & Kean, L. S. (2000). Laser acupuncture for adolescent smokers–a randomized double-blind controlled trial. The American Journal of Chinese Medicine, 28(3-4), 443-449. https://doi.org/10.1142/S0192415X00000520

54 White, A., Rampes, H., & Ernst, E. (2002). Acupuncture for smoking cessation. The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, 2, CD000009. https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD000009

55 White, A., Rampes, H., Liu, J. P., Stead, L., & Campbell, J. L. (2011). Acupuncture and related interventions for smoking cessation. The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, 2011(1), CD000009. https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD000009.pub3